WAUKESHA
Barbara Ford
Barbara Ford, age 77, of Waukesha, was called home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Linden Grove Memory Care in New Berlin.
Barbara was the beloved wife for 55 years to Gordon S. Ford. Loving mother of Julie Ford-Moody and Paul Ford (Kerri). Grandma and Nana of Kendra Ford (Sean), Jeremiah Moody (Nikol), Maxwell Ford, Peyton Ford and Jacob Moody. Dear sister of Hazel Hiebert. Further survived by other relatives in the UK and Canada, and many worldwide friends.
Barbara was a member of the Salvation Army for all her life and a leader of the singing group for many years. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She spent most of her adult life as an expert seamstress and wedding dress maker.
A celebration of life will be held at the Salvation Army: Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154, on Tuesday, December 28, at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local church in memory of Barbara.
