Barbara H. Arps (nee Heling)
Barbara H. Arps (nee Heling) died June 15, 2021, at age 80.
Beloved wife to her best friend, the late Bob. Loving mother of Sherry Wollenzien, the late Bill (Dawn) Wollenzien, Deb (the late Warren) Schall, and the late Michael (Emily) Arps. Proud grandmother of Becca and Samantha. Survived by her sister JoAnn (Jack) and brother Jim (the late Irma).
Preceded in death by her parents, Marlen and Helen (nee Stumpf) Heling.
Barb was a strong and even stronger-willed woman who knew how to get exactly what she wanted out of every situation. We will all miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Friday, June 25. Visitation 12:30-2:30pm, service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for donations to some of Barb’s favorite charities or to the veteran’s charity of your choice.
Full obituary on krausefuneralhome.com.