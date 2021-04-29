WEST BEND
Barbara J. Clark
Aug. 4, 1928 - April 23, 2021
Barbara Jane Clark, formerly of Hartford and Oconomowoc, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Cedar Community, West Bend. She was 92 years old.
Barbara was born on August 4, 1928, in Sussex, to Leslie James Booth and Louise (Hartmann) Booth. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1946 and from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951. She married Willard (Bill) Clark in Sussex on September 10, 1955. They raised their family of three children in the Hartford area.
Barbara enjoyed a career as a medical technologist for many years. Her greatest joys were her family, gardening and spending time in nature. Barb and Bill traveled to many special places, including Maine, Alaska, the Rocky Mountains, and the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia. They spent two summers working as gardeners at Glacier National Park in Montana. They enjoyed their retirement years living near the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge in a farmhouse that Bill renovated. Barb and Bill were members of First United Methodist Church of Hartford and Good Shepherd United Methodist Church of Oconomowoc. Barb was an active member of United Methodist Women throughout her life.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Andrew Clark of Morgantown, W.V., Jane (Bill) Schreiber of Waukesha, and James (Susan) Clark of Waupun, and other relatives and friends.
Bill preceded her in death in January of 2020.
A committal service was held at Lisbon Central Cemetery, near Sussex, on Tuesday, April 27, at 1 p.m. Barb’s family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the assisted living and hospice staffs of Cedar Community for the wonderful care they gave her.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.