PEWAUKEE
Barbara J. Connell
Nov. 21, 1924 - Nov. 15, 2021
Barbara passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 15, 2021, at the age of 97.
Preceded in death by her husband, James Connell. Loving mother of Jim (Marcia), and Mary (Bob) Eloranta and Peter (Ursula) Heusser, foreign exchange student and special son. Granny of Justin Connell, Jessie (John) Stevens and Tyler (Sarah) Eloranta. Great-Granny to Ivy, Clara, Jane, Jonas, James and Maggie.
Barbara was born in Lannon on November 21, 1924. As a child she attended church at St. Albans in Sussex where she went to Sunday school with her future husband Jim. She graduated from Menomonee Falls High School and began working at Nordberg Industries stocking torpedo parts for WWII.
As there was a shortage of nurses at home during the war, the Cadet Nursing Program offered a nursing degree while rooming and working at the hospital. Barbara signed up with the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing and residencies followed at Milwaukee Children's Hospital, Cook County Hospital and Winter General VA Hospital, Topeka, Kansas. In 1946 she was awarded her nursing degree and a trip to Madison to apply for a job at the University Hospital, which resulted in immediate employment and an opportunity to reconnect with Jim who was earning his agricultural degree there. In 1950 they married at St. Albans Church in Sussex and moved to the farm in Pewaukee where they began a marriage that would last 67 years until Jim's death in 2017. There they raised two kids, Golden Guernsey cows, and St. Bernard dogs. She became the “egg lady” of Pewaukee delivering eggs weekly throughout the village earning grocery money for the family. At the same time Barbara was instrumental in the founding and running of the Waukesha County Well Baby Clinics. A few years were spent as the Pewaukee Children's Librarian to the delight of her children who got to read all the new Dr Seuss books first. For 10 years she returned to her nursing roots working for Dr. Viel in his office in Pewaukee and later in Brookfield. Upon the sale of the cows, she and Jim began 30 years of winter pilgrimages to Naples, Fla.,where they made many new lifelong friends. There she became a regular volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and encouraged her friends to tag along.
Barb was a homemaker, a farm wife, a nurse, a reader, a knitter, a mother, a granny, and a great-granny. She never met a crossword puzzle she didn't like.
Many thanks to the caregivers from At Your Service, Seasons Hospice, and special friends who through their compassionate caregiving and friendships assisted Barbara and enabled her to remain in her own home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial to Habitat for Humanity-Collier County Florida, or to St Matthias Episcopal Church appreciated.
A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. at St. Matthias Episcopal Church. 111 E. Main St., Waukesha.
A private interment at St. Albans will follow in the spring.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.