DELAFIELD
Barbara Jane Lembke (nee Kiepert)
July 27, 1934 - March 8, 2021
Barbara Jane Lembke (nee Kiepert) passed away peacefully in her home in Delafield at the age of 86 on Monday, March 8, 2021. Barbara was born on July 27, 1934, in Hartland, the daughter of the late Clarence and Clarett (Hermanson) Kiepert. She was married to her husband, Harlow, for 62 years prior to his passing.
Barb liked to play cards and games of any kind. She was a member of various card clubs and especially enjoyed our monthly family game days. She had luck and skill that was unmatched by anyone. She also had a great sense of humor and a quick wit.
Her biggest passion in life was always first and foremost her children, the late Darrell (Idell), Marilyn (Mike), Vernon (Phyllis), the late Danny (Sharon), Therese (Jeff), and Arlene (Eric) and her many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For Barb, her grandchildren were the most beautiful children in the world, to her a fact, not an opinion.
Her second biggest passion was cookies. Her breakfasts consisted solely of cookies and it was her go-to snack. Whenever someone came to her house, she was quick to offer a cookie (especially the grandchildren). Her cookie jar was always full.
Barb will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 1 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 3 p.m.
