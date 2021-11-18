Hustisford/Oconomowoc
Barbara Jane May
April 1, 1949 - Nov. 9, 2021
Barbara Jane May passed away at the age of 72 surrounded by her family on November 9, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on April 1, 1949, in New Holstein, to parents Gertrude (Gertie) Schwarz and Jerome Schwarz.
She received her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from UW-Stout and was a positive influence to thousands of children throughout her years. Barbara served her community as a school teacher and day care provider. She was a 54-year active member and ambassador for Girl Scouts of America bestowed with the Honor Pin for exemplary leadership and service. The Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America benefited from Barbara’s involvement for many years. She was a member of the Hustisford School Board and delivered Meals on Wheels in Dodge County.
In 1972, Barbara married Thomas May of Wauwatosa. She and Thomas made their home in Oconomowoc, where they raised their four children before later moving to Hustisford. The family enjoyed camping all across the state, especially Peninsula State Park every summer.
Barbara enjoyed knitting, quilting, and sewing. She also had a love for the outdoors and birds; the cardinal being one of her favorites. Anyone who had a seat at Barbara’s table knew they would be enjoying a delicious homemade meal and dessert. She lived for and loved spending time with all her grandchildren playing games, making crafts, and going to the zoo. One quality about Barbara that stood out was her selflessness; in every situation, she put the needs of others before herself.
She is survived by her husband Thomas; sister Susan; children Aaron (Jen), Adam (Stephanie), Emily (Jeremiah), and Jonathan (Stephanie); grandchildren Jared (22), Ella(15), Aiden (11), Eli (11), Taylor (8), Keegan (6), Nora (6), and Adelaide (6 months), as well as many other family and friends that she loved dearly.
Services were held in Jackson at Still Waters Community United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 13, 2021, followed by be a celebration of life at Western Lakes Fire Station No. 6 - Stone Bank.