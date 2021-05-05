NEW BERLIN
Barbara Jean Evseichik (nee Hammer)
March 26, 1954 - April 28, 2021
Barbara Jean Evseichik (nee Hammer) received her angel wings on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the age of 67 years.
She is the beloved wife of Allen for 40 years; dear mother of Sarah (Joseph) Beyerl; proud Nana of Nora; sister of David (Jeanne) Hammer. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joined her parents, Elmer and Jane Hammer, in heaven.
Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, May 15, at Hales Corners Lutheran Church, 12300 W. Janesville Road, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Barbara was proud to have worked for 40 years as a dental hygienist in the Milwaukee area.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hales Corners Lutheran School are appreciated.
