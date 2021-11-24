Barbara Jean Kozlowski
Barbara Jean Kozlowski passed away peacefully and went to heaven on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the age of 87.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Beles of Oconomowoc; her son Joe (Bev) Rohde of Ironwood, Mich.; her sister Marion (LeRoy) Stoffel; and her brother Bob Browning. Further survived by her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Merle “Ike” Rohde, and her second husband, Terry Kozlowski.
Barbara really loved being in the outdoors fishing. She loved BBQ’ing in the summer and driving around, going on her own little adventures.
A private celebration will be held by the family at a later date and time.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.