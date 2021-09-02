EAGLE
Barbara Joan Harbold
Jan. 16, 1941 - Aug. 24, 2021
Barbara Joan (Carter) Harbold was born in Springfield, Illinois, on January 16, 1941, to William Stroub Carter and Pauline Louise Maybury. She lived gracefully and died peacefully at home in Eagle at the age of 80.
Barbara graduated from Springfield Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1962 and got her first job at the Illinois State Psychiatric Hospital in Chicago where she met her beloved husband, Ronald Harbold, an orderly at the hospital. They were married on August 10, 1963. In 1972 they moved to Oconomowoc, where Barbara worked 42 years as a psychiatric nurse at Roger’s Memorial Hospital and was a long-time member at First Baptist Church of Oconomowoc (now Ixonia).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband and her daughters, Jenny (Todd) Mickle, Amy (John) Kermott and Sara (Todd) Russell; eight grandchildren, Johnny (Taylor) Kermott, Hannah Kermott, Emma (Daniel) Hazel, Corey Mickle, Gwendolyn Kermott, Donovan Harbold, Ronny Mickle and Manon Kermott; two great-grandchildren, Peregrin Kermott and Elin Hazel; sisters Virginia (Lynn) Coultas, Helen (Dick) Day, Nancy (Jack) Davison and Polly Scholl; brother Bill (Suzanne) Carter; 25 nieces and nephews; and by the many friends and loved ones who were blessed by her thoughtfulness expressed in birthday cards, Christmas candy and countless other acts of kindness.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, 103 W. Eagle St., Eagle, WI 53119, on Sunday September 5. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Russ Antos officiating.
Memorials in Barbara's honor may be made to the First Baptist Church of Ixonia or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.