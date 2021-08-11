PHOENIX
Barbara Joan Morey (Galvin)
Barbara Joan Morey (Galvin), daughter of Philip and Beulah Morey, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home in Phoenix, Arizona.
She is survived by her daughters Marjorie Koval (Stephen) and Julie James, and son Richard James (Diane). She is also survived by her only brother, Charles Morey (Sally), and Janet Lauer (Arthur) along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
“Barb” was active in Job’s Daughters and served as Queen for a year. She loved Hawaii, flowers and canning peaches. Her family has many fond memories of trips to the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, Prescott and Phoenix, where she lived for over 30 years.
Barbara has donated her organs to a charitable organization. She will be buried in the Genesee Cemetery next to her second husband, Glenn.