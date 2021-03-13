Barbara Kay Blackstone
Dec. 13, 1941 — Jan. 6, 2021
Former Waukesha resident Barbara Kay Blackstone, age 79, died peacefully in hospice in Edina, Minnesota, on January 6, 2021, after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a serious fall in October. Born in Waukesha, Barbara was the second of six children of well-known Waukesha lawyer Herbert L. Blackstone and Jessie Anne Blackstone, an active community volunteer who served on Waukesha School Board and the Waukesha Memorial Hospital board.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Herb, and siblings Jim, Nancy and Anne. Her brother, William Baird Blackstone, passed away in Vancouver, British Columbia, on January 23, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Blackstone of Minneapolis and Laura Reilein of Portland, Oregon; brother Bob Blackstone of Seattle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a graduate of Waukesha High School and Carleton College, for which she served as the alumni director in the early 1980s. Barbara subsequently earned a master’s degree in urban planning. After a few years’ work in the planning field, Barbara found her true calling as a mediator, helping particularly women successfully navigate various kinds of conflicts, especially in the workplace. She mediated disputes for the State of Minnesota and in private practice, and was a strong educator on women’s power in the workplace. Barbara served as the director of the Minnesota Office of Dispute Resolution for a number of years in the 1990s and early 2000s, where she developed a statewide peer mediation program for state government and the Minnesota state college and university system. After moving to Portland, Oregon, to be closer to family on the West Coast, Barbara taught courses at Marylhurst University in Portland such as “Negotiation for Women: Making it in a Gendered World.” She returned to the Minneapolis area in 2017. Barbara loved music, reading, European travel (especially to Amsterdam) and riding her red motor scooter!
A virtual memorial service was held on January 30, hosted by the First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis. Memorial donations should be made to: The Minnesota Women’s Press (https://www.womenspress. com/donate/); National Museum of Women in the Arts (https://secure3.convio.net/ nmwa/site/Donation2?df_id =4763& 4763.donation=form1 & mfc_pref=T); or N.C. Little Hospice (https://littlehospice. org/#donations).