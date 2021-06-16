Barbara Lee (McElroy) Shultis
Barbara Lee (McElroy) Shultis, age 81, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc. Barb was born in Milwaukee to Spencer and Dorothy (Biastock) McElroy.
Those who knew Barb knew that she lit up a room with her infectious smile. She loved to travel and go out to her children’s farm to see all the animals. She spent many hours knitting and crocheting hats, mittens, scarfs, blankets and more. She even did basket weaving with her friends. She loved to watch the “Ellen Show” and have her faithful dog Lady at her side.
Barb is survived by her children, William Datka, Elizabeth (Harland) Wegner, Matthew Datka, Catherine Datka and John (Cheryl) Datka; her grandchildren, Shelly, Joshua (Tricia), Samantha (Kevin) and Michele (Dan); her nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Priscilla (Robert) Dethloff and Jeffrey (Teri) McElroy; canine companion, Lady; special friends, Kay and Patti; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her son’s Ralph and Mark; her brother, Spencer.
A memorial visitation/gathering for Barb will be held on Friday, July 23, from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 5:30 p.m., all at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). Private family burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, “In Memory of Barbara Shultis.” Send to: Pro Health Care Foundation, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188, or online at prohealthcare.org, “Ways to Give,” “Donate Now,” designation: AngelsGrace Hospice.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting Barb Shultis’ family. For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.