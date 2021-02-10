Barbara Lee (McElroy) Shultis
Barbara Lee (McElroy) Shultis, age 81, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc. Barb was born in Milwaukee to Spencer and Dorothy (Biastock) McElroy.
Those who knew Barb knew that she lit up a room with her infectious smile. She loved to travel and go out to her children’s farm to see all the animals. She spent many hours knitting and crocheting hats, mittens, scarfs, blankets and more. She even did basket weaving with her friends. She loved to watch the “Ellen Show” and have her faithful dog, Lady, at her side.
Barb is survived by her children, William Datka, Elizabeth (Harland) Wegner, Matthew Datka, Catherine Datka and John (Cheryl) Datka; her grandchildren, Joshua (Tricia), Samantha (Kevin) and Michele (Dan); her nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Priscilla (Robert) Dethloff and Jeffrey (Teri) McElroy; canine companion, Lady; special friends, Kay and Patti; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her sons Ralph and Mark; and her brother, Spencer.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Barb’s life will be held in late summer or fall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, “In Memory of Barbara Shultis.” Send to: Pro Health Care Foundation, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188, or online at prohealthcare.org, “Ways to Give,” “Donate Now,” designation AngelsGrace Hospice.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting Barb Shultis’ family. For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.