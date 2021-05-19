NEW BERLIN
Barbara M. Palmer
Dec. 28, 1940 - May 14, 2021
Barb passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the age 80 with her children at her side. She was the loving mother of Bill (Michele) Palmer, Stacy (Wes) Roll and Karen (Ed Brenner) Dziatkiewicz; proud grandmother of Erika (Willie) Lewis, Tony (Hannah) Friesen, Jona (Chelsea) Friesen, Adam Dziatkiewicz and Darion Dziatkiewicz; cherished “gram-gram” of Hunter, Abby, Conrad, Gia and Elijah. She was the sister of Patricia Marquardt and a special person in the lives of Nicole Olivo, Melissa Olivo, Adriana, JoeJoe, Giuliana, Isabel, and Luis.
Barb was a retiree of the New Berlin School District where she was employed for over 30 years. She was an administrative assistant first at New Berlin West High School then assisted the superintendent of the district. Barb was an avid Packers fan and never missed a game! She was happiest spending time with her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Krause Funeral Home in New Berlin. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.
Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640, is serving the family.