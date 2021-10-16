Barbara Mae Turnacliff
Barbara Mae Turnacliff (nee Bierman), our beloved mom, grandma, sister and friend, passed peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the age of 76. She is survived by children Jennifer (David) McCullough, Robert (Ali), Sheri, Jason (Tricia); grandchildren Haley, Collin and Keen McCullough, Kaleb and Brea Turnacliff, and Jacob and Olivia Turnacliff; sister, Beverly (John) Meissner; brothers Donald (Bonnie) Bierman, James (Millie) Bierman and Gary (Denise) Bierman, sisters-in-law Anita Olson and Marlene Lucht.
She is further survived by extended family, and many friends. She was preceded in death by husband of 39 years, Gary, and parents, Herbert and Mable Bierman.
Barb was a lifelong resident of Hartland, attending grade school and graduating from Arrowhead High School in 1963. She married Gary in 1965, and they started a family shortly after. Barb had a passion for crafting of all types, including sewing, refinishing furniture, and any crafty or repair projects she could find. She worked replacing liners in leather jackets for many years. Later in life, she worked at Village Graphics keeping the books. Barb was a resourceful problem solver, which was one of the amazing qualities she passed down to her children. Her love of Dachshunds throughout her life brought her Coco, who she fiercely loved.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection, W287-N3700 North Shore Drive, Hartland. Visitation 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Final rest is at Lisbon Merton Union Cemetery.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.