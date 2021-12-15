Barbara Mary Mudrock
Oct. 19, 1956 - Dec. 5, 2021
Our beautiful sister and Auntie B has gone to the heavens and into the arms of her beloved Bobby and our Lord Jesus. Our hearts are broken. We will miss her tremendously.
We affectionately called her Barbie, and she could make you laugh like nobody’s business.
Another of the loves of her life were her birdies: two cockatiels, Dashette and Banjo. Barbie loved all animals. Any time she visited Raven, she always had a new toy for her. The antique stores will surely miss her. We will cherish all of her treasures.
Barb’s words to her family and friends were “to know that I love you all and when that time comes for me to just know that I can now be with Bobby forever.”
We love you, Barbie.
Please consider a donation to CARE Center for Animal Rehabilitation & Education Inc., 720 N. Barstow St., Waukesha, WI 53186 (262-875-4115).
Per Barb’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no public service.
