WAUKESHA
Barry A. Carpenter
Barry Allen Carpenter, 81, of Waukesha entered into eternal life on January 19, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Barry is survived by his wife, Ardeen Carpenter; two children, Scott (Debbie) Carpenter of Hartland and Susan (Tom) Beranek of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Ben Carpenter, Eric Carpenter, Grace Carpenter, Danny Briscoe, Michael Briscoe, David (Teagan) Briscoe, Christy (Miguel) Montano and Jacob Beranek; sister Jelayne Jorgenson of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; brother Arlin (Willetta) Carpenter of Oconomowoc; plus, many special nieces, nephews and other cherished friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Schuyler “Scotty” and Irene Carpenter, and his wife of 27 years, Carole (nee Weber) Carpenter.
Barry was born in Milwaukee and graduated in the Class of ‘57 from Pewaukee High School, where he was a star athlete on the basketball team. His life’s work was firefighting, serving the City of Waukesha for 26 years before retiring in 1993 at the rank of captain. Barry was proud of his work as a firefighter and treasured the brotherhood he found there. He loved golfing, bowling, traveling (especially his trip to Israel), cheering on Wisconsin sports teams, collecting firefighter memorabilia, and NASCAR. He always made the best margaritas for happy hour.
A small, private memorial service will be held for the immediate family due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waukesha, Galilee Lutheran Church of Pewaukee, Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, AngelsGrace Hospice, or the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation.
