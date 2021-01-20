PEWAUKEE
Barry Francis Heinzelmann
Barry Francis Heinzelmann, a lifelong resident of Pewaukee, was born to eternal life Monday, January 11, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 63 years.
Barry was born and raised in Pewaukee, and on July 7, 1984, he married Sandra Ruehlow, also a lifelong Pewaukee resident. As a hometown guy, he knew someone everywhere he went and would share a friendly smile and a cherished memory. He was a sports fanatic and grew up with a passion of many athletic displays from bowling to racing and everything in between. It was his fondness for baseball that brought him the nickname “Yogi.” Cheering and coaching his favorite sports figures including his kids and grandkids brought him great enjoyment in life.
Additionally Barry had an affinity for cooking and took great pride in his grilling expertise. The sound of “BBQ U” was frequently in the home and the smell of charcoal smoke lingered outside in the summers. He worked for Golden Guernsey Dairy for over 20 years until its closing eight years ago.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 36 years, Sandra; his children Jennifer, Jessica and Donald and grandchildren Payton and Tyler. Barry is further survived by sisters Diane Hinterberg and Sue Bauman; and his aunt Lois Alton.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Leo and Patricia.
A celebration of Barry’s life will be held at a later date which will be posted on his online obituary when known. The online obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website.
Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 262-691-1900, is serving the family.