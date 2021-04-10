Beatrice ‘Boots’ Sussek Krebsbach
Beatrice ‘Boots’ Sussek Krebsbach died peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. She spent her final days with her children lovingly watching over her and making sure she glided peacefully into the afterlife.
She was incredibly dynamic, energetic and loving woman. Please honor her with your loving thoughts, prayers or expressions of love to others. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert “Chic” Sussek and the late Richard A. Krebsbach; loving mom of Kerry (Dave) Mader, Kris (Kim) Sussek, Kelly (Amy) Sussek and Kimberly Nordness; step-mom of Kelly Krebsbach, Paul (Dawn) Krebsbach, David (Lynn) Krebsbach and Joanne (Kevin) DeLonay; and proud grandma of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Donna Lexa Foundation, Waukesha Animal Shelter or Lake Country Caring.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.