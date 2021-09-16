Bentley Joseph Balfanz
May 6, 2021 - Sept. 8, 2021
Our precious little boy, Bentley Joseph Balfanz, went into the loving arms of Jesus on September 8, 2021. Beloved son of Josh and Katie (nee Adams), Bentley was born on May 6, 2021.
Bentley was born at 31 weeks, a true fighter. He underwent multiple surgeries and still came out smiling.
Bentley is also survived by his two older brothers, Ryder and Zayden; paternal grandparents, Becky Pipp and Douglas (Joseph) Balfanz; maternal grandparents, Greg and Wendy Adams; aunts, Megan Adams and Brittany Adams; along with many more family that will miss his infectious smile.
The family wants to thank the entire staff at Children’s Hospital, especially his two primary nurses, Shelby and Barb. The family also wants to thank everyone for their prayers and support you have shown them through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers: donations to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin are appreciated.
A visitation to celebrate Bentley’s life will be held on September 19th, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (210 E. Pleasant Street, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm with the service to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-567-4457.