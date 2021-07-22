OCONOMOWOC
Bernadette ‘Bunny’ Nelson
Oct. 22, 1946 - July 10, 2021
Bernadette “Bunny” Nelson, age 74, born October 22, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minn., passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Aurora Summit Hospital with family by her side. She lived in Oconomowoc for over 40 years.
Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Violet Green, as well as by 11 siblings. She is survived by her three sons, Michael Nelson, Tom (Tricia) Nelson and Charlie (Rachel) Nelson; her two dear grandchildren, Andrew and Joshua Nelson; her sister, Toni Green; as well as scores of friends and neighbors.
Bunny was a loving mother, daughter, wife and friend who was known for her selfless generosity to both family and strangers alike. She worked as a beautician for many years after completing cosmetology school. Wanting more for her family, she went on to school for accounting and used those skills to secure a job working for Waukesha County in accounts payable, where she thrived for decades. She also worked as an associate at Kohl’s department store for 15 years part time in order to provide a better life for her children.
Bunny was a talented artist who loved to draw and sketch, especially her children. She loved the outdoors and the water. She was in her element when camping or canoeing with her family and friends. One extensive network of friends she developed was within the group Parents Without Partners of which she was an active member for many years. She was a belly dancer in her early life and dancing remained one of her favorite things in her later years. She was a voracious reader who loved a good mystery or gothic romance. She was a faithful Catholic who attended service regularly at St. Jerome’s parish and gave back even when she had little.
Bunny loved her family most of all and providing for them gave her a great sense of pride. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her three sons, grandchildren and friends. Holidays were her favorite times of the year, when everyone could be together. She loved taking her grandchildren trick or treating, swimming or just spending time with them watching Disney movies.
Bunny always did her best to make those around her happy and feel welcome. She will be sorely missed.
A celebration of Bunny’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held for friends and family from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.