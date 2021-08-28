MUKWONAGO
Bernadine Joyce DeFere
May 29, 1946 — Aug. 19, 2021
Bernadine Joyce DeFere (nee Bugajski), 75, a longtime resident of Mukwonago, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in her home. Bernie was born on May 29, 1946, in Muskegon, Mich. She married the late Lawrence “Larry” DeFere on April 22, 1967. They were married 35 years when he passed in January of 2003.
Her father and mother, Alexander and Anna Bugajski, and brother, Tony (Marjorie) Motekaitis, preceded her in death.
Prior to marrying, Bernie was a stenographer and played the accordion. She loved growing up in Muskegon and being near Lake Michigan. Once married, she was a beloved wife to Larry and a loving mother to her children, partaking in their many activities. She ran the Community Athletic Association for many years with Larry. Her pastimes included bowling, volleyball and swimming in their family pool. Many remember her for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh as well as the great food she made. Her gift was entertaining in her home and meeting everyone with kindness and a smile, making them feel welcomed. Later in life, she loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they gave her a renewed reason for living after Larry passed.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Uitto and twin sister, Geraldine “Gerrie” (John) Young; her daughter, Deborah DeFere; her sons, Clifford DeFere, Craig (Teresa) DeFere and Peter DeFere; her grandchildren, Samantha Bartholf, Alexander (Melanie) Bartholf, Alyssa DeFere, Amber DeFere, Nicole (Al) Bartholf Spooner and John (Elizabeth) Bartholf; and great-grandchildren, Liam and Brecken Erickson. She leaves behind many family members, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Heart Association.
A celebration of life is being planned for early October.
