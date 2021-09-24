Bernard ‘Bernie’ J. Werra
Sept. 16, 1950 - Sept. 17, 2021
On Friday, September 17, 2021, Bernie Werra entered into his Heavenly home. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Bernie was born on September 16, 1950, the son of the late Dr. Bernard and Mary (Weber) Werra. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Lucille Kutschenreuter, and nephew, Zachary Sprader, and niece, Angela Kutschenreuter.
Bernie graduated from Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School in 1969. Bernie loved his large family and many friends and was always willing to offer help when needed. He had a terrific personality, caring nature, and his sense of humor were his most admirable traits to those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He enjoyed having a dog or cat at his home and loved every one of them. He always kept busy, whether helping his son, Matthew, with construction projects, enjoyed restoring old cars, car shows, collecting older Coca-Cola items, spending time outdoors, golfing, watching the Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
On his final journey, Bernie would be thankful for all who have comforted his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Werra; his two dear children, Matthew Werra, and Melissa Johnson. Grandpa is also survived by his greatest blessing in life, his grandchildren, Alyson and Alex. He is further survived by siblings, Tony Werra, Annette (Bob) Sprader and Jean (Bruce) Zwijacz; brother-in-law, Frank (Sue) Kutschenreuter and sister-in-law, Nancy (Tom) Kutschenreuter; as well as many close nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, at White Stone Community Church, 2517 N. Dousman Road in Oconomowoc. Masks will be provided. A private burial will be held at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the compassionate care given by the staff of ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.