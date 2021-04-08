LEBANON
Bernard M. Parys, ‘Bernie’
June 26, 1928 - April 6, 2021
Bernard M. Parys, “Bernie,” age 92 of Lebanon passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc.
Bernie was born June 26, 1928, in Milwaukee to Valeska (nee Kozick) and Barney K. Parys. He attended North Division High School where he played every sport from football, shot put, swimming and was a diving champ! Bernie graduated North Division H.S. in 1946. After high school Bernie joined the military and proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. There it was realized that Bernie had a talent for boxing. He became the heavy weight champion boxer for all of Korea and also boxed in Hawaii, where he was asked to join the Olympics boxing team. Bernie ended up turning down the opportunity being immensely homesick. Upon returning home he met an old school friend, Elaine Hackl. They fell in love and were married on January 7, 1950, in Milwaukee. Bernie retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after 35 years. He became a police sergeant and worked out of District #5. He also was in charge of the Underwater Rescue Unit. Bernie was the officer that pulled the plug on George Carlin and led him off the stage at Summerfest 1972 for using foul language with children in the audience. He was respected by other police officers and treated everyone fairly.
After retirement from the MPD, Bernie moved from Milwaukee to Lebanon Township where he bought a farm and raised horses which was his dream. He also worked for the Oconomowoc Police Department as a chief security officer and also worked as a bailiff in the court system, retiring after 25 years.
Bernie is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Elaine; loving children, Roxanne (Don) Gremban of Neosho and Bernard J. (Donna) Parys of Lebanon; cherished grandchildren, Jesse Graziano, Darrin Wittbrot, Sarah Parys, and Matthew Gremban; cherished great-grandchildren, Jayden Graziano, Keanu Ortiz, and Ashton Wittbrot. He is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Michael, granddaughter Ashley, and sister, Jane Ellis.
A memorial service for Bernie will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Bible Alliance Church (W2799 Lehman Road Neosho, WI 53059) with the Rev. Steve Fletcher officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Private interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Neosho.
Memorials in honor of Bernie to Faith Bible Alliance Church are appreciated.
Bernie’s family would like to share their sincere gratitude to the nurses and attendants at Azura Memory Care for all the love they showed Bernie. He was so happy with his staff.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared online: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.