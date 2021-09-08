WAUKESHA
Bernice E. Jorgenson
May 14, 1931 - Sept. 5, 2021
Bernice E. Jorgenson, 90, of Waukesha (formerly of Oconomowoc), entered eternal life on Sunday, September 5, 2021, after an extended illness. Bernice was born in Oconomowoc on May 14, 1931, daughter of Matthew and Magdalena (Kobs) Jorgenson.
On October 28, 1950, Bernice married Charles Jorgenson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. After a time in California where Charles was stationed in the United States Army, Bernice and Charles returned to Oconomowoc to live, work, worship, and raise their five children. Bernice cherished her time with family and friends.
Bernice lived her life as a testament to her favorite scripture verse, “So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13) She was kind-hearted in all things except when playing SkipBo.
She is survived by her sister Caroline Bartel; her children John (Mimi) Jorgenson, Debra (Tony) Skrzecz, James Jorgenson (Connie Meyer) Carolyn (Ronald) Motley and daughter-in-law Sue Otto. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren: Eric Jorgenson, Mariah (Brian) Daerr, Joshua (Corine) Frank, Andy (Kristin) Frank, Chelsea (Tim) Miralles, Craig (Kimberly) Jorgenson, Genifer (Doug) Schaefer, Charles Motley, Anna Motley, Jaclyn Motley, David (Lauren) Meyer and Meredith Meyer. She was so proud of her 17 great-grandchildren.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; her son Mark; her brother Matthew Jorgenson; and sisters Audrey Siegmann, Doris Marrari and Shirley Roemer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, the family will host a luncheon and time of sharing at the church. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are deeply appreciated.