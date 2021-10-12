WAUKESHA
Bernice Emma Knauer
Feb. 18, 1931 - Oct. 7, 2021
Bernice Emma Knauer (nee Pundsack) is survived by her children Michael (Sue) Wollenzien, Patrick (Lois) Wollenzien, Diana Kerr, Deborah (Randy) Dassow, Mark (Karen) Wollenzien, Stephen Knauer (Mary Rano) and Joseph (Teresa) Knauer; her sister Joan Ferris; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma (nee Bahr) Pundsack; husband Stefan Knauer; sons Robert, Gary and Ricky Wollenzien; and siblings Earl, Lloyd, Herbert, Dorothy, Doris, Viola, Germaine and Betty.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha. Entombment to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.