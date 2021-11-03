OCONOMOWOC
Bert Harry Williams
Nov. 27, 1944 - Oct. 28, 2021
Bert Harry Williams, age 76, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by so much love on October 28, 2021. Bert was born on November 27, 1944, in Oconomowoc, to Arthur and Dorothy (nee Winfield) Williams.
Bert is survived by his beautiful children, Krista M. (Jim Scaffido) Williams and Bobby J. (Kelly Amidei) Williams; precious granddaughter Kylee M. Williams and “bonus” granddaughter Taylor Zeise; siblings Nancy Edwards, Mary Edwards, James (Ginny) Williams, Larry (Liz) Williams, Sandy Koch, Judy Berard, David (Nancy) Williams and Tim (Julie) Williams; sisters-in-law, Judy (David) Yoh, Nancie (Franny) Gallagher and Barbara (Randy) Howland; along with many more loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Bert was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Lee (nee Schubert) Williams; in-laws, Robert and Arvilla Schubert; and brothers-in-law, Richard Edwards, Russ Edwards, Wayne Berard and Lyle Koch.
Bert was a graduate of Oconomowoc High School and joined the U.S. Army after graduation. He met and fell in love with Patricia, they married on October 22, 1966 and settled down to raise their children in Dousman. Bert enjoyed racing in his younger years, enjoyed outdoor activities; such as camping with his family, and was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. All in all, Bert was out to have a great time and had a unique sense of humor. We will miss him deeply.
The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at AngelsGrace for the comfort and care they have shown Bert and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to AngelsGrace in Bert’s name would be appreciated.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 5, at Dousman Community Center, 235 N. Main St., Dousman, WI 53118, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. All are welcome.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.