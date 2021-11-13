Betty Ernsting-Brissette (nee Moore)
Jan. 30, 1929 — Nov. 10, 2021
Betty A. Brissette, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on November 10, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Betty was born to Henry and Lela Moore. She married her loving husband, Duane Brissette, on October 23, 1982. Together they enjoyed traveling to Arizona, volunteering at church, bowling, and fish fries on Friday nights. Betty had many interests, including baking cookies and watching game shows, and most of all, she enjoyed time with her many grandchildren. Betty will be missed dearly by her children LeRoy (Glendyl) Ersnting, Don Ernsting, Linda Rodriquez, Dolores (Roy) Reyes, Daniel Ernsting and Lonnie (Renee) Ernsting; her stepchildren Paul E. Brissette, Joann Haut, Jim (Mary) Brissette, Dorothy Pitzer, Diana Hurley, Bonnie Weaver, Nancy (Jim) Moeller and Leo (Amy) Brissette; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Richard (Nancy) Moore and Jack (Linda) Moore, and sisters Hazel Arnold and Dorothy Fisher.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Orval Ernsting.
Betty's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 17, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 W. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, WI 53149. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. memorial service officiated by Pastor John Bortulin. Private burial services will be following church services.
The family would like to thank the staff at AngelsGrace for their care and compassion for Betty. Memorials to the family or the St. John’s Building Fund are appreciated.
Integrity Funeral Services, (262) 514-4600, is serving the family.