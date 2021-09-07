Betty J. Barndt
April 3, 1930 - Sept. 2, 2021
Betty J. Barndt passed away at the age of 91 on September 2, 2021. Born in Milwaukee to parents Walter and Ruth Schroeder on April 3, 1930.
Betty grew up on the north side of Milwaukee, which is where she received her formal education. She also met the love of her life, Ralph, while living in Milwaukee. Betty loved family gatherings, bowling, golfing and playing bridge. Betty was appreciative of the support she received from her friends and staff at Brookdale.
Betty will be deeply missed by her loving sons, Daniel (Cindy), Thomas (Carrie), Richard (Laura) and John (Carolyn); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother Walter “Sonny” Schroeder Jr.
Betty was preceded by husband, Ralph, and son David.
The graveside service for Betty will be held on Thursday, September 9, at 3 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005.
Memorials are appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.