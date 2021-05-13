Betty J. Majstorovic
Betty J. Majstorovic (nee Janka) passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the age of 80.
She is survived by her children Steve (Ankica) Majstorovic, Sherry Matyas and Sheila (Ryan) Young; her grandchildren Krystle Stillwagon, Nicole Majstorovic, Amber (Victor) Lucero, Omar Matyas, Rachel Majstorovic and Zara Young; her 10 great-grandchildren; and her brothers Dan and Ted.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Petar Majstorovic; her parents, Floryan and Evelyn Janka; her sister Patricia; and her brothers Dennis and Martin.
She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.