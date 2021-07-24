BROOKFIELD
Betty J. Westphal (nee Bertz)
Jan. 6, 1928 — July 19, 2021
Betty was reunited with her husband, John Westphal, on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the age of 93. Beloved mother of Jackie Reeve, Mary Westphal, Patricia Westphal, Mark (Shirley) Westphal and Laurie (Jim) Dolehide. Much-loved grandma of Jeff (Lori) Reeve, Michael (Barbara) Reeve and Emily Westphal. Proud great-grandma of Faith and Derek Robertson. Dear friend of Lora. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other friends. A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated.
She was the most wonderful, loving mom. She will be in our hearts forever.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.