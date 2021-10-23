VERNON
Betty Jean Leeder
Feb. 8, 1929 — Oct. 20, 2021
Betty Jean Leeder, of Vernon, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the age of 92. She was born on February 8, 1929, in Waukesha, the eldest of three daughters of Albert and Adeline (Rostagno) Boston.
The family raised chickens and had a large garden right in the city. She enjoyed playing board games and riding her bicycle with the neighborhood girls to Buchner and Horeb pools. They pulled their wagons to collect tin cans and other recyclables for the war effort. She graduated from Waukesha High School and soon thereafter went to work at the National Bank.
After serving his country, Melvin Leeder returned to Waukesha and opened a restaurant called the Park Lunch. Melvin would deposit the restaurant receipts at the National Bank and came to meet Betty Jean. On June 25, 1949, he married Betty Jean Boston at the Evangelical and Reformed UCC in Waukesha and they were blessed with 65 years together.
In 1955, Melvin and Betty Jean opened a chiropractic office in Waukesha and together helped many enjoy improved health through their loving care until 2003.
Betty Jean was experienced as a billing clerk accountant and became the overall office business manager.
They both loved to dance and frequented the Eagles Club and “The Roof” in Milwaukee. Mel and Betty lived on a 3-acre farmette in the Town of Vernon since 1962, where they enjoyed gardening and raising chickens, ducks, and pheasants in the peace and quiet of their woods. They managed all aspects of the organic farming and distribution system, sharing these delicacies with others, long before organic became popular.
She loved to cook for their friends and relatives and play cards with other couples at their home. She also enjoyed weekends at the family cottage on Mayflower Lake near Birnamwood where she was an avid simmer.
She is survived by her sister Mary Lou Liskowitz Warner of Muskego, and her two sons David (Julie) Leeder of the Town of Freedom and Daniel (Peggy) Leeder of Homosassa Springs, Florida. She is the dear grandmother of Joshua (Mindy) Leeder, Nathan (Tara) Leeder, Matthew Leeder and Amanda Leeder. She is further survived by 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Melvin, she was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Ann Liskowitz.
A private service for family and friends will be held.
A burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
The family would like to thank special friend and caretaker Shelly Butterfield and the entire ProHealth Care and hospice team for their wonderful care over Betty Jean Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.
For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.