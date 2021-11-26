Betty Lou Hill
Oct. 4, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2021
Betty Lou Hill was welcomed into eternal life November 10, 2021, at the age of 91. Born October 4, 1930, daughter of Arthur and Viola Storms, Betty will be fondly remembered as a loving mother to Robyn Zimmermann (nee Hill) (Peter), Randall Hill (Peggy), and step-daughter Jill Friend (nee DiFonzo) (Brian); grandmother to Geoffrey, Tana, Michael, Kari, Misty, Ami, Mary, Mallory and Marisa; and as great- and great-great-grandmother to many children. She was a dear friend, avid reader, caring listener and close confidante - each memory a piece of the brilliant mosaic of her life.
While we may have said goodbye, Betty has been reunited with Paul Hill, Butch DiFonzo, sisters Sandra and Margaret, brother Charles, children Scott Behan, Susan Behan, David Hill and Daniel Hill.
With respect to Betty's wishes, a service will not be held.
