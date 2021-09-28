MUKWONAGO
Betty M. Brandemuehl
June 28, 1925 - Sept. 26, 2021
Betty M. Brandemuehl of Mukwonago passed away peacefully on September 26, 2021, at the age of 96.
Betty was the loving mother of Kathy Gapinski, Thomas R. Brandemuehl and Dori (Dan) Blaedow. Proud and loving grandma of Krista Schultz, Jason Gapinski, Mike Brandemuehl, T.J. (Melonie) Brandemuehl, Scott (Jenny) Brandemuehl, Angela (Sal) LoMagro, Nick Beckman and Brittany (Ramsey) Walenton. Great-grandma of Ava, Fina, and Sasha LoMagro; Noah Brandemuehl; Canden, Carter, and Amelia Brandemuehl; and Sophia and Owen Walenton.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Leo and Dorothy (nee Wollenzien) Sellas; her sister Delores; and grandchildren Christopher Schultz, Braxton Brandemuehl and Baby Walenton. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Thursday, September 30, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial at Oak Knoll Cemetery following the funeral service.
Betty was a member of Legion Post 375 Auxiliary for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha are deeply appreciated.
