Beverlee Ann Williams
July 20, 1932 - Oct. 16, 2021
Beverlee Ann Williams passed away peacefully on October 16, 2021. Born July 20, 1932, in Milwaukee to Hubert Joseph Vigo and Ann Vigo (nee Sostarich), Beverlee was raised in the area, and grew up in Butler.
She attended West Milwaukee High School, where she was first chair trombone and later leading drum majorette for the West Milwaukee High School band, performing in a New York City parade. Beverlee also attended the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music where she learned piano, something she played well throughout her life. She met Dale Marvin Williams which led to love and marriage that lasted until Dale's passing on September 2, 2001.
Beverlee and Dale had three children, Brett Williams (Barbara), Rex Williams and Jessica Marti (Kerry), which led to her loving grandchildren, Amanda Holloway (Seamus), Vanessa Williams (Mitchell), Joshua Williams (Kristine) and Brooklynn Nelson (Ben). In addition, Beverlee was the proud great-grandmother of Everly Holloway, Juliet Williams, and another, yet to be fully known, child that shall arrive in April of next year.
Beverlee worked early in life as an administrative assistant at Caterpillar Tractor, and upon the birth of her children as matriarch to the Williams clan, a position she held until her passing. She was also co-owner and CFO of the Dodge Corporation from 1976 until retirement in 1993.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Todd, and sister Barbara Mecus. Beverlee was close with her cousin Lois Ronan (Kobza) and brother-in-law Gene Williams and loved her many nieces and nephews.
Beverlee lived in Milwaukee, Butler, Palos Park, Ill., Elm Grove, and lastly in the Ashippun area beginning in 1969. Recently, Beverlee expressed that she had lived a long life and was very much at peace. She was so very grateful for her family and proud of how well they were all doing. She expressed her joy in this and had no regrets for her journey: “It's been good. What can I say? I have lived a long life. If I go tomorrow, well, I'm an old lady and that's OK. I'm just so happy with my family.”
She now will join her true soul mate, Dale, and try to get him back into shape after being unsupervised for these past 20 years, perhaps enjoy a cocktail or two with him, look from above and “wink” at us, letting us know that all is good, and her journey of life, her legacy, and what she left for the world, was truly wonderful.
A celebration of life will be enjoyed by those who would like to partake, at the American Legion, N50-W34750 Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee, WI 53069, on Friday, November 5, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of any gifts or flowers, Beverlee would have welcomed donations to your local food pantry or charity of your choice, in her memory.
