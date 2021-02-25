WAUKESHA
Beverly A. Zickau Howe (nee Grundman)
March 3, 1960 - Feb. 21, 2021
Beverly A. Zickau Howe (nee Grundman) of Waukesha passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the age of 60. She was born on March 3, 1960, the daughter of Edward and Bernice (nee Mundschau) Grundman.
Beverly was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church and was very active in the church.
Beverly was a very kind and giving woman. She would not only give endless love to her family and friends, but to any person she met. She had a smile that lit up a room and gave a sense of comfort. Beverly loved spending quality time with her family especially her grandchildren. Her family knew her as a bargain shopper and she loved to go to different rummage sales throughout Waukesha. She also enjoyed crafting and cherished her dogs.
Beverly will be dearly missed by her husband, Richard Howe; children, Jennifer (Justin) Neu, Colleen (Kyle Hrupka) Zickau and Stephen Zickau; grandchildren, Faith Anne Zickau, Alonzo William Zickau and Jackson Paul Hrupka; sister, Mary (David) Holmes; and brothers, Joseph (Diane) Grundman and Gerald (Marie) Grundman. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bill Zickau, in 2009; and brother, Edward Grundman.
Visitation for Beverly will be held on Tuesday, March 2, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata and Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. The second visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Waukesha Catholic School System Tuition Assistance Fund.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.