EAST TROY
Beverly (Bev) Ann Nevel
Jan. 8, 1935 — Nov. 5, 2021
Beverly (Bev) Ann Nevel, 86, of East Troy, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown. Bev was born on January 8, 1935, to the late Alice (Brown) Grassman and the late Robert Grassman.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Orlando (Randy) Nevel. In addition to her husband and parents, Beverly was preceded in death by five children, Dawnelle Tate, Teri Larose, Douglas Nevel, Lori Nevel and Mindy Nevel, along with her two siblings, Robert Grassman and Marilyn Klang.
Survivors include her five children Pam (John) Jackle, Kevin (Maritza) Nevel, Rick Nevel, Joni (Scot) Brown and Tim Nevel; siblings Diane Lewis, Tom Grassman, Gary Grassman and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close cousins. Bev was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin who had numerous friends she was known for treating like her own family.
She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her extended family. She loved attending family gatherings and yearly family reunions. Before she became ill, there were not many family gatherings she missed. When her children were young, she hosted, many extended family Christmas gatherings with her children often putting on cheerful Christmas plays directed by her late daughter, Lori. With such a large family, many of her children were included in the cast, like the production of “Twas The Night Before Christmas.” Her many interests and hobbies included sewing, gardening (especially flowers), canning, baking, cooking, car trips with son Rick, fellowship and time spent with her friends and the congregation at her church, attending Bluegrass concerts, and listening to ole tyme country music like the Carter Family, June Carter Cash, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. She was also a fan of Elvis (whom she shared a birthday with). Some of her favorite things to do were thrift shopping, going to rummage sales, watching ME TV shows like “Hee Haw,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “All in the Family,” and “Gunsmoke.”
She was also preceded in death by her treasured dog, Dexter, who her family playfully used to call “Number Eleven,” referring to her 11th child.
Later in life, as her children grew, she worked outside the home assisting people in their homes with cleaning and daily activities. Besides this, she also worked at Sassos Restaurant in Eagle. She was a multi-talented seamstress, often times using her treadle sewing machine. She created many beautiful blankets, jackets, pillows, stuffed animals, and mittens made from borgana (faux) fur that she joyfully gave as gifts to her children, extended family, and friends, and these creations were very popular at shops around Waukesha County. She possessed a keen memory and could recall so many stories and tales of the good old days. Bev was a strong woman who sadly experienced the loss of her husband and five of her ten children. She is now at peace and free to join them in heaven. It is our loss now and she will be greatly missed by so many who loved her.
Relatives and friends may join the family for a memorial gathering from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 312 N. Main St., North Prairie, WI 53153.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to send donations in her name to St. John’s Lutheran Church at the address above.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary.