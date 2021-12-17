WAUKESHA
Beverly J. Orlopp
Dec. 30, 1932 - Nov. 30, 2021
Beverly J. Orlopp a lifelong Waukesha resident was born to eternal life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the age of 88. She was born in Waukesha on December 30, 1932, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (nee Lester) Wagner.
On June 9, 1951, she married Ramon “Ray” Orlopp; he preceded her in death after 62 years of marriage on May 18, 2013. Beverly worked as a school secretary, first for Catholic Memorial and then at Butler Middle School for 20 years. She was a longtime member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Beverly enjoyed puzzles, reading, playing bridge, but most of all cherished the time she was with her family.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Patricia (the late Donald) Schaefer, Michael (Mary) Orlopp and Mark Orlopp; her grandchildren, Patrick (Elissa) Orlopp, Michael Orlopp, Michael (Heather) Schaefer, Jacob (Nicole) Schaefer, Benjamin Orlopp, Griffin (Ally) Orlopp, Alexa Orlopp, Megan (Ryan) Butler, Rachel (Pankaj) Mizar and Sarah (Audun) Hatlehol; and her great-grandchildren, Connor Schaefer, Jonah Orlopp, Ryder Schaefer, Adalynn Butler, Remington Butler, Harvey Schaefer and Elsi Rae Hatlehol. She is further survived by her brothers, David Wagner and Richard “Dick” (Jan) Wagner; sister-in-law Marge Kadrich; brother-in-law Richard (Marilynn) Orlopp; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Ray, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Peter, son-in-law Don Schaefer and brothers-in-law, Robert and Jack Orlopp, and Gene Kadrich.
The visitation for Beverly will be held on Monday, December 20, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189. Entombment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.
Memorials in Beverly’s name are appreciated to the United for Waukesha Community Fund
(https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Our-Impact/United-for-Waukesha-Community-Fund.htm).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an on-line tribute message.