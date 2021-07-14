EAGLE
Beverly M. Simon
July 24, 1943 - July 11, 2021
Beverly M. Simon, 77, of Eagle, passed away on July 11, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center in Oconomowoc surrounded by her family.
Beverly was born into life on July 24, 1943, in Milwaukee. She was the daughter of Stanley and Audrey (Kurtz) Jablonowski. Her childhood was spent on the south side of Milwaukee with her three siblings. She graduated from Bayview High School in 1962. After graduation she briefly worked as a nursing assistant for a local doctor. Beverly married David A. Simon on January 29, 1966, when she was 22. They were married at Chapel of The Cross Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. David and Beverly spent the first few years of their marriage in the Milwaukee area. In 1975, they built a beautiful home on two acres over-looking the Vernon marsh. Beverly loved gardening and attending to the landscaping. David and Beverly enjoyed 25 years of marriage before David died of cancer at the young age of 48 in 1991.
Beverly was a devoted mom and grandmother, actively involved in the interests of her daughters, Jill and Tracy, and her grandchildren. Along with 4-H leadership, she was a much-loved Girl Scout leader for many years. She took on the occasional task of teaching art and cake decorating classes to her grandchildren and even sometimes a history lesson or two. Beverly was a skilled artist with a gift for creating beautiful works of art - oil paintings, wood house villages, Tole paintings and beautiful, yummy cakes. In the ‘90s, she went back to school and earned a travel agent degree from MBTI - graduating at the top of her class. Throughout her life she enjoyed several jobs, homemaker, office work at Modern Clothing and the National Funeral Directors Association. The job she enjoyed more than any other was being a wife, mother and grandmother. In the early 2000s, she began her own business, making and selling extraordinary, handcrafted jewelry.
She loved her family dearly and took great care of them. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As a faithful disciple of Christ, she wanted everyone to know that God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever should believe in Him should not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16) so that all would eventually join her in Heaven.
Beverly is remembered for her kindness, her gentle personality, and the ability to make things fun. She was a very special lady, and she will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jill (Michael) Hassi and Tracy (Jason) Haas; her five grandchildren, Amanda, Rebekah, David (Mercedes), Mychaela and Abigail; her sister, MaryAnn Laskowski; and her brother, Jerry Jablonowski. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, David; her grandson Micah; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Carol) Jablonowski; her brother-in-law Donald Laskowski; and sister-in-law Jacqie Jablonowski.
Memorials in Beverly’s honor may be made to AngelsGrace Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Kettle Moraine Community Church with Pastor David Griffiths presiding. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Beverly will be laid to rest in Forest Home Cemetery next to her husband and grandson in a future private ceremony.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.