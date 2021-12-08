SULLIVAN
Beverly R. Wiesman
Beverly R. Wiesman (nee Stewart), formerly of Pewaukee, was born to eternal life Friday, December 3, 2021, at the age of 85 at AngelsGrace Hospice of Oconomowoc.
She was the loving wife of the late Henry "Red" Wiesman of 44 years and beloved mother of Richard (Doni) of Pewaukee, RuthAnn Wiesman of Sullivan, Roberta Marx of Dousman, and Randal (Amy) of Pewaukee. She was dear sister of Midge (Jim) Herschleb of Port Edwards. She was proud grandmother of Jessie, Dan, Josh, Mike, Liz, and A.J.; and proud nana great of Brayden, Lucas, and Noah. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Beverly worked various jobs over the years, secretarial work, CNA, and A & W of Pewaukee. She retired and moved to Sullivan where she became a part-time secretary at Spacious Acres mobile home park where she lived. She loved to camp, and later loved to make “Stampin Up” greeting cards.
Services will be held at St. Luke’s Ev. Lutheran Church, W1956 Main St. Sullivan, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment at St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery will follow the service. Luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the AngelsGrace Hospice Foundation, 725 American Ave. Waukesha, WI 53188.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the Wiesman family. Please visit www.churchandchapel.com.