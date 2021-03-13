WAUKESHA
Bonnie Lou Burton
March 20, 1929 — March 11, 2021
Bonnie Lou Burton of Waukesha died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Seasons Hospice IPU-Lutheran Home at the age of 91. She was born on March 20, 1929, in Marshfield, the only child of Jacob and Gertrude (nee Gilberts) Moen.
Bonnie was a member of the Waukesha Ladies Elks Lodge #400 and Waukesha VFW Auxilary #1912. She was the president of Waukesha Women’s Club from 1970-71 and was a faithful member of River Glen Christian Church. On September 9, 1950, she married Charles Burton; he preceded her in death on September 28, 2015.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Rick C. Burton of Milwaukee, Dave J. Burton of Chicago Heights, Ill., and John T. (Kim) Burton of Waukesha. She is further survived by her dear grandchildren, David, Eric and Abby Burton, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in her name are appreciated to the VFW Auxiliary #1912.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.