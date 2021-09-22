WATERFORD
Bradley J. ‘Lumpy’ Rozanski
Aug. 6, 1970 - Sept. 17, 2021
Bradley J. “Lumpy” Rozanski left us tragically and unexpectedly after a car accident on Friday, September 17, 2021, at age 51 years.
Cherished husband and soulmate of Sandra (nee Kempen). Most loving father of his three little angels, Bria, Brynn and Brielle. Also survived by other family and friends.
Visitation on Thursday, September 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Faith Community, S89-W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Private interment.
Please see Brad's full obituary on the funeral home's website. www.pkfuneralhomes.com.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home-South Suburban Chapel, 414-282-6080, is serving the family.