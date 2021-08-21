WAUKESHA
Bradley Mulkey
Nov. 16, 1928 — Aug. 3, 2021
Bradley Mulkey died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Grace Commons in Menomonee Falls of natural causes, at the age of 92 years. Brad lived his entire life in Waukesha. During his long residence in Waukesha, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church and worked at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for many years as a head painter. As a sergeant in the Korean War, Bradley was an admired tank driver in his platoon. No one who met Bradley can forget his silly, fun nature and his passion for music and art of all kinds. Brad played music at venues of all sorts. He was a self-taught musician and his creative works of art such as wood carvings, paintings, toys and butterfly origami were given to so many friends and family members to enjoy.
Bradley is survived by his sister, Barbara Gallina; his two daughters, Valerie Jonas and Dawn Weaver; and his four grandchildren, Sam Jonas, Lee Jonas, Hannah Jonas and Charlotte Weaver.
Brad’s love of life, music and creation was enjoyed by all who knew and loved him.
Services for Bradley will be performed at First United Methodist Church, Waukesha, on August 28, by private invitation only.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.