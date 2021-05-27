Brent C. Behrens
March 17, 1949 - May 17, 2021
With immeasurable sadness the family mourns the passing of Brent C. Behrens, MD, Ph.D., on May 17, 2021, from heart disease that resulted from the effects of radiation treatment he received for Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 28.
Husband, father, grandfather, brother, healer. He was devoted to his family and his cancer patients.
He was born March 17, 1949, to B. Richard and Phyllis Behrens, who predeceased him. He grew up in Waukesha and received his MD and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he graduated first in his medical school class. He completed a fellowship in medical oncology at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md. Following that, he was employed at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, Chalmers P. Wylie VA Center and Columbus Oncology and Hematology Associates from 1985-1998 and 1998-2016, respectively.
Brent is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Kathryn (Kawatski); his daughter Emily (Tony) Hansen; son Peter Behrens; and five grandchildren, John, Anthony, James, Molly and Grace. He is also survived by brother Scott (Esther); sister Ann Behrens; his mother-in-law; and three sisters-in-law and their families.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Columbus, Ohio. His connection to this congregation sustained him through his health challenges.
Brent’s legacy is his character: accomplished, but humble, kind, supportive, inquisitive and spiritual. A colleague from the Ohio State years, Dr. Bertha Bouroncle, described him as a true gentleman.
A private religious service will take place at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Brent’s memory to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 322 Stewart Ave., Columbus, OH 43206, or to Kobacker House, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
