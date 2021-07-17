DOUSMAN
Brian A. Shockley Sr.
Dec. 13, 1963 - July 14, 2021
Brian A. Shockley Sr., 57, of Dousman, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Oconomowoc.
Brian was born on December 13, 1963, in Waukesha, the son of Jay and June (Hazel) Shockley. He lived the majority of his life in the Palmyra area and attended Palmyra-Eagle High School. Brian was blessed with three loving children, Amanda, Brian Jr. and Travis. He was a loving father and took great care of his children, always making sure they had what they needed to succeed. Brian worked for Quad/Graphics for the majority of his working career doing a variety of different jobs. He was very skilled with his hands and could tackle any project that needed to be done. He spent 28 years at Quad and took pride in his work and providing well for his family. Brian enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and also enjoyed the occasional round of Frisbee golf with his children. In his younger years, he was a car enthusiast and liked to drive and work on his vehicles, he also enjoyed building model cars as a hobby throughout his life. Brian had a special connection to animals. He had many dogs over the years and loved each one. Most recently, he and his faithful companion, Ranger, shared a special bond. Above all else in Brian’s life was his love for his family. His family will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his three loving children, Amanda (Aaron) Brynman of Johnson Creek, Brian Shockley Jr. of Dousman, and Travis Shockley of Dousman; his dear granddaughter, Ava Robinson; the mother of his children, Hollie Shockley of Dousman; his siblings, Robert (Mary) Shockley of Waukesha, Rebecca (Herbie) Kroll of Martinsburg, W.Va., and William (Terri) Shockley of Pewaukee; and his brother-in-law David Hesprich of Hartland. Brian is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Hesprich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Brian’s honor may be made to his family.
A memorial service will be held to honor Brian’s life at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 23, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, 320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Brian will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family.