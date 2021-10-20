Brian Schuenke
May 24, 1952 - Oct. 18, 2021
Brian Schuenke passed away peacefully on October 18, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born May 24, 1952, here in Waukesha.
Brian loved to write and had been published numerous times for his poems and short stories throughout the years. He was a lifelong Packers and Brewers fan. He also loved to sing along to music such as Neil Diamond, Jim Croce and Paul Simon. He had a very witty personality that followed him throughout the Waukesha area.
Brian worked hard his entire life and always sought to serve when asked.
He will be reacquainted with his mother, Lucy Rubringer (Cherek). and father Lloyd (Butch) Schuenke.
He is survived by his wife, Yolanda; two sons Adam (Theresa) and Zach (Latoya); seven grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Please contact a family member or friend for visitation and service details.