OCONOMOWOC
Brigid Buller Rooney
Dec. 3, 1941 - July 8, 2021
Brigid Buller Rooney Of Oconomowoc entered eternal life on July 8, 2021, at 79 years. Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 1941, Brigid was the beloved wife of the late Michael A. Rooney; dear sister to Michele Bergstrom (the late Randy) and Marilissa Sacks (Mark Budke); and beloved aunt to Ted Bergstrom (Kelli), Brett Bergstrom (Angie), Margot Bergstrom Schwalbe (John), Kristen Sacks Bonser (Jon) and Scott Sacks (Maria Priscilia). She is also survived by one great-niece, three great-nephews, many cousins, Rooney nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members, many wonderful friends, and Scarlett, her beloved Airedale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Margaret (nee Fahey) Buller, and her husband, Michael A. Rooney.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Mapleton, on Friday, July 16, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, with Mass immediately following. The Mass will be lived streamed on Zoom, please follow the link on www.schmidtandbartelt.com in Brigid’s obituary. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Brigid was a 1963 graduate of the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a BA in art. For many years she worked with her husband as the controller at The Rooney Group, a commercial real estate appraisal business. A voracious reader who loved to watch horse races, she was a history buff, becoming very knowledgeable of the Civil War and other historical events.
In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to charities of your personal choice. In honor of Brigid, who loved the color red, please wear something of that vibrant color.
