Brooke W. Bertling
Brooke Wells Bertling of Okauchee passed away May 2, 2021.
Brooke’s love of people, appreciation for all the world has to offer, ingenuity and compassion defined his daily life and his role as father, husband, son and friend. His energy and light filled the room with his red curls and bright blue eyes, but even more with his extraordinary ability to care about and engage with everyone.
Brooke’s greatest passion was his family. Jaxon, Wesley and Henry inherited their father’s great spirit, enthusiasm for life and unending love for his wife and their mother, Lexi, along with the curls and freckles. Brooke dedicated himself to making the best life possible for them.
This community was special to him. Thousands enjoyed his trumpet for the American Legion Band, jazz groups, church services and other performances. Okauchee Lake residents know him as the teenager on the weed cutter, the guy constantly perfecting his skiing and wakeboarding skills and ultimately the owner of the house on Icehouse Bay always brimming with the joys of lake life.
In work at American Transmission Company and in play, Brooke was happy creating solutions to complex problems he knew would have an impact on people’s lives.
Brooke’s spirit and light continues also in the hearts of his parents, Jim and Sharon Bertling, aunt and uncle Tom and Laura Wanta, close extended family, and everyone who had the opportunity to know him.
Those wishing to honor Brooke’s love of kids, music and the Oconomowoc community are invited to contribute to the OASD Band Aids. A brief service will be held Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Masks are recommended for those not vaccinated.
