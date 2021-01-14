TOWN OF MERTON
Bruce P. Schmidt
Bruce P. Schmidt of the Town of Merton died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown. He was 81 years old.
Like his father, he devoted his life to farming the family homestead. He enjoyed auctions and hunting.
He is survived by his siblings Russell (Erika) Schmidt, Joan Hunter, Douglas Schmidt, Glenn Schmidt and Joyce Anderson (Mike Lotzer); nieces and nephews, and longtime neighborhood friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Alfred Schmidt, his sister Arlene, and his brother Garett.
Late spring services are pending at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.