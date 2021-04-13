WAUKESHA
Bruce Warren Bailey
Sept. 23, 1952 - April 11, 2021
Bruce Warren Bailey of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 68. He was born in Waukesha on September 23, 1952, the son of Warren and Harriet (nee Leberman) Bailey.
He is loved and will be deeply missed. He is the proud father of Christopher (Carrie) Bailey of Jackson and Nick (Cathy) Bailey of Waukesha; beloved grandfather of Cassidy, Spencer, Lindsay, Kaitlyn, Madison and Mackenzie Bailey and Lori, Abby and Halle Frakes; loving brother of Kathleen (Micheal) Page; brother-in-law of Ronald Schickowski; and uncle of Amber, Laura, Samantha and Brittany. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Claudia Schickowski.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Memorials in Bruce’s memory may be made to Waukesha Catholic (221 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186), where his two youngest granddaughters attend school.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.